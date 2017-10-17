Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Returning to action Tuesday

Okposo (illness) will be back in the Sabres' lineup for Tuesday night's showdown in Las Vegas, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Okposo was forced to miss two games as a result of his ailment, but he is apparently healthy and ready to retake his regular offensive role both on the power play and at regular strength. The Minnesota native has been shooting the puck plenty, racking up 11 shots on goal in his first four contests, but has yet to break into the points column, something he'll look to change against Malcolm Subban and the Golden Knights on Tuesday.