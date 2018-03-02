Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Returns to lineup

Okposo will play Friday against Florida after sitting out Wednesday's game against Tampa Bay.

Okposo missed Wednesday's game when his wife went into labor. In 61 games this season he's scored 37 points with a minus-27 rating, The Sabres are coming off two straight wins against the Lightning and Bruins, so Phil Housley may not want to change up his top two lines upon Okposo's return. Nick Baptiste or Seth Griffith will likely sit to make room for the veteran.