Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Ruled out Wednesday
Okposo (personal) will not be in the lineup against the Lightning on Wednesday following the birth of his daughter.
Okposo will be joining the team on the road, which all but guarantees he will return to action versus the Panthers on Friday. The winger tallied three goals and six assists in his previous 15 outings and will likely be tasked with taking on a bigger role following the departure of Evander Kane.
