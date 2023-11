Okposo scored his first goal of the season in Friday's 3-2 win against the Penguins.

Okposo lit the lamp at 10:52 of the third period to level the score at 2-2, with helpers to Rasmus Dahlin and Victor Olofsson. He ended up with a plus-1 rating and five shots on goal while winning three of his five faceoff attempts in 14:28 of ice time. He'll need to score on a more regular basis before fantasy managers pay him any mind outside of the very deepest pools.