Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Scores for 500th career point

Okposo netted a goal and dished three hits in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Okposo's tally in the third period was his 500th career point. He's recorded 193 goals and 307 helpers in 790 appearances. The 31-year-old winger is at just 13 points and 58 shots in 42 contests this season, which puts him on pace for his lowest single-year production since he had five points in nine games with the Islanders in 2007-08.