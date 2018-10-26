Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Scores game winner on power play
Okposo scored a power-play, game-winning goal Thursday in a 4-3 win over the Canadiens.
After a slow start to the season, Okposo has scored a goal in consecutive contests, both coming on the power play. He's also tallied four assists on the season but through 10 games is averaging a career-low 15:17 of ice time per game.
