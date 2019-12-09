Play

Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Scores in return

Okposo lit the lamp in Saturday's loss to Vancouver.

Okposo was playing in his first game back since missing 10 contests with a concussion. He has just a pair of goals and four assists through 20 games. His fantasy value is at an all time low. Don't expect him to eclipse the 29-point total he set last year.

