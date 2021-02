Okposo has yet to find the scoresheet in 10 appearances this season.

Okposo is skating 13:05 on average per game, primarily utilized in the Sabres bottom six. In 10 contests he has no points, a minus-4 rating, and nine shots on goal. Okposo's offensive productive has steadily declined each season since joining Buffalo -- with injuries playing a role -- but it looks like his scoring will continue that trend this year.