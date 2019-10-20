Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Sets up game-winner
Okposo notched an assist and two hits in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.
Okposo gained control of the puck behind the Sharks' net and dished to Zemgus Girgensons, who gave the Sabres their fourth and final lead of the contest. Okposo has managed four points in nine games this season, adding 14 PIM, 11 hits and 11 shots on goal from a bottom-six position.
