Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Seven points in last three games
Okposo contributed a goal and an assist -- both on the power play -- in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.
Okposo brought his A-game against the only NHL team in New York State that's yet to employ his services. While he's stepped things up offensively with seven points in his past three games, Okposo's minus-2 rating in this contest dropped his season mark to an ugly minus-18.
