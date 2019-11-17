Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Shifts to IR
Okposo (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 16, per the NHL's official media site.
Okposo exited Saturday's 4-2 win over the Senators with a mystery condition, and his move to IR means the 31-year-old isn't eligible to play until Nov. 24 against the Panthers. The Sabres may need to call up a forward from AHL Rochester if Johan Larsson (upper body) can't play Sunday against the Blackhawks.
