Okposo underwent season-ending surgery to repair a broken bone in his cheek Saturday.

Okposo took a puck to the face during Thursday's win over the Penguins, suffering a broken bone that required season-ending surgery. The 33-year-old finished the year with 13 points through 35 games. Okposo will likely be placed on injured reserve in the near future. There are two years left on Okposo's contract worth $6 million annually.