Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Skates during Monday's session

Okposo (concussion) skated with the team during Monday's practice, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Okposo has been out since Nov. 16 with a concussion and was initially ruled out indefinitely with some fearing this could be the end of the line for the veteran winger. It's a positive sign that Okposo has made his next step in recovery, but he's likely still a week or two out from returning to game action.