Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Snags apple in loss

Okposo dialed up an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 road loss to the Golden Knights.

Okposo is off to a decent start this season, as he's accumulated three helpers over six games in his typical top-six role. The former Islander -- he was drafted by New York seventh overall in 2006 -- posted an egregious minus-34 rating last season, but he's elevated his two-way game to the tune of a minus-1 mark through the first six games of the 2018-19 campaign. There's still room for improvement from Okposo defensively, but let it be known that he's starting 58.1 percent of his 5-on-5 shifts in the offensive zone as a nice tradeoff for fantasy owners.