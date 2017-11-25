Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Snags two points in victory
Okposo potted a goal and picked up a helper in Friday's 3-1 win over Edmonton.
Okposo finally makes his way to double-digit points on the season with this two-point performance. However, after a painfully slow start to the year, the 29-year-old has seven points over his last eight games. Okposo might be turning the corner and could continue scoring at a regular rate for the remainder of the campaign.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...