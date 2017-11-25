Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Snags two points in victory

Okposo potted a goal and picked up a helper in Friday's 3-1 win over Edmonton.

Okposo finally makes his way to double-digit points on the season with this two-point performance. However, after a painfully slow start to the year, the 29-year-old has seven points over his last eight games. Okposo might be turning the corner and could continue scoring at a regular rate for the remainder of the campaign.