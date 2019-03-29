Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Snaps point drought
Okposo lit the lamp in Thursday's loss to Detroit.
The goal marks Okposo's first point in the past 10 games. The struggles got him demoted to the fourth line, further hindering his value. The winger has just 26 points in 73 contests this season. It's been a disappointing year, after he posted 44 points in 2017-18. His best days may be behind him.
