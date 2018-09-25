Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Starting on third line
After playing on Jack Eichel's line in the previous game, Okposo will start tonight's contest lower on the depth chart.
Okposo will start with Casey Mittelstadt and C.J. Smith on the third line. Kyle has one goal in two preseason games, while his linemates have combined for just a single point. They will look to bring more offense to the table against the Blue Jackets.
