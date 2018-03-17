Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Still out Saturday
Okposo (concussion) will not play in Saturday's game against the Blackhawks.
Okposo returned to practice Friday, but it appears he will take in at least a couple more practice sessions before returning to the lineup. His next opportunity to do so arrives Tuesday against the Predators and it wouldn't be surprising if he's ready to go for the matchup. However, the Sabres have little incentive to rush the winger back to a club owning the worst record in the league.
