Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Suits up in summer league
Okposo (concussion) hit the ice as part of DaBeauty League on Wednesday.
While it may be just a semi-competitive summer league, the fact that Okposo is playing hockey again should be an encouraging sign for fantasy owners. After spending the end of the 2016-17 campaign in the ICU due to medication complications, the winger appears to be working his way back to game readiness in preparation of training camp. Once given the all-clear, the 29-year-old is a near lock to return to the first line as well as the top power-play unit.
