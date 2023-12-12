Okposo ended up with a goal and two assists in Monday's 5-2 home win against the Coyotes.

Okposo was good for a plus-3 rating, two shots on goal, a blocked shot and three hits with four faceoff wins in six attempts across 13:20 of ice time. He entered play with three goals and just eight points across the first 27 games of the season, but he has two goals and four points in the previous two outings. This was his first three-point game since netting a hat trick on Dec. 29, 2022 against the Red Wings.