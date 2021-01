Okposo (undisclosed) will join the Sabres' on their two-game road trip to Washington, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.

Okposo has yet to get onto the ice for the team this season and will still need to be activated off injured reserve before he can play. Still, the winger told reporters he was feeling 100 percent and figures to slot into a bottom-six role once back in the lineup. With Riley Sheahan (face) also in doubt, Casey Mittelstadt could make his season debut if Okposo can't play Friday.