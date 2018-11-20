Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Two helpers in OT win over Pens

Okposo picked up two assists in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Penguins.

The 30-year-old was instrumental in the Sabres' comeback from a 4-1 deficit, including setting up Casey Mittelstadt for the tying goal midway through the third period. Okposo has heated up a bit lately, scoring one goal and five points in his last five games, but his overall numbers (five goals and 13 points in 21 games) aren't too far off the usual production he's provided Buffalo over the last two seasons.