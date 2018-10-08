Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Two points in Monday afternoon's contest

Okposo registered two assists, two hits and one blocked shot in Monday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Okposo had a secondary assist on Jack Eichel's power-play tally in the first period, and he found Marco Scandella for the game-winning goal last in the second frame. The veteran winger recorded 18:00 of ice time, but he has bounced between the second and third lines this season, making for a turbulent fantasy play.