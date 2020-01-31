Play

Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Undergoing further evaluation

Okposo is undergoing further evaluation for his upper-body injury and won't play Saturday against Columbus.

Okposo avoided suffering another concussion Thursday against Montreal, but it sounds like whatever upper-body issue he's dealing with may keep him sidelined long-term. Another update on the 31-year-old winger should be released once a timeline for his recovery is established.

