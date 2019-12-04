Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Will join team on trip

Okposo (concussion) will travel with the Sabres for their upcoming three-game road trip, but coach Ralph Krueger isn't sure if he'll play in any of those contests, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Given his history of concussions, the Sabres will undoubtedly be extremely cautious with Okposo, but it's still encouraging that he's been cleared to travel with the team. The 31-year-old winger returned to practice Monday, so he's definitely making progress in his recovery, but there's still no timetable for his return to the lineup.