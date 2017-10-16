Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Will miss Sunday's contest

Okposo (illness) will miss his second straight game Sunday against Anaheim, the Buffalo News reports.

Even though Okposo is recovering and was able to exercise Sunday, he's still not healthy enough to take the ice. Even though the 29-year-old has gone pointless to start the season, he recorded 45 points in 65 games last season for Buffalo and his offensive production will certainly be missed. Okposo will shoot to return Tuesday against Vegas.