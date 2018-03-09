Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Will not return Thursday
Okposo (undisclosed) left Thursday's contest in Ottawa and will not return, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Okposo needed help off the ice after a collision and, unsurprisingly, did not return to action. The 29-year-old winger is in the middle of one of the worst statistical seasons of his career, and this certainly doesn't help. Once more information on the injury is available, his injury status will be updated.
