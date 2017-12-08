Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Will play Friday
Okposo will be in the lineup against Chicago on Friday, despite sitting out the morning skate, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Okposo enters Friday's tilt bogged down in a five-game pointless streak during which he has tallied just 10 shots on goal, two PIM and a minus-5 rating. With a mere 11 points through the first 26 games, Okposo may struggle to reach the 40-point mark for the first time since the lockout shortened 2012-13 season when he was with the Islanders. The winger's chance of ending his drought took a hit when Corey Crawford (undisclosed) was announced as the starting netminder for the Blackhawks.
