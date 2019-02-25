Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Will play Monday

Okposo (concussion) will return to Buffalo's lineup Monday versus the Maple Leafs, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site report.

Okposo missed four games with a concussion, but luckily the 30-year-old -- with a history of concussions -- feels good enough to return against Toronto. This news follows Okposo's inclusion in the team's projected lineup earlier Monday, so it shouldn't come as much of a surprise. The veteran winger has 22 points in 57 games this season.