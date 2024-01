Okposo (lower body) will be in the lineup against the Senators on Thursday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Okposo will be back on the ice after a three-game absence due to his lower-body problem. Through 38 games this season, the veteran winger has already scored eight goals and needs just three more to match his season total from 2022-23. In fact, the St. Paul native has managed 14 points this year despite just one of those coming with the man advantage.