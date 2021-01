Okposo (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Thursday's clash with the Capitals, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

With Okposo still dealing with the undisclosed issue he picked up towards the end of training camp, Rasmus Asplund will draw into the lineup for Thursday night's season opener. Okposo was originally considered a game-time decision, so there's a chance he'll be able to make his season debut Friday against Washington.