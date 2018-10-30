Sabres' Lawrence Pilut: Another strong Buffalo prospect
Pilot posted three assists in Rochester's victory Friday after sitting out two games with an upper-body injury, Bill Hoppe of The Buffalo News reports.
Pilut didn't get back on the board with the Americans right back at it Saturday, but Friday's output still gave him a five-game points streak, which has him up to 13 points on the young season. That's fourth in the entire AHL. Pilut's injury wasn't serious but there's not usually a reason to push injuries with young talent not yet playing in the bigs. The Swedish blueliner is still just 22, and should get a look at some point not too far off. The Sabres likely see him as a mainstay down the road in what's shaping up to be a promising Buffalo blue line.
