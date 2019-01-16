Sabres' Lawrence Pilut: Back in the lineup
Pilut will rejoin the Sabres lineup for Wednesday's game against Calgary, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Pilut was a healthy scratch for Monday's tilt with Edmonton, and as expected, he didn't sit out for long. Nathan Beaulieu comes out of the lineup for Pilut, who will look to build on his five points in 14 games he's posted this season.
