Play

Pilut was reassigned to AHL Rochester by the Sabres on Sunday.

The 24-year-old will head to the minors with the Sabres idle this week and will get a chance to suit up in for AHL contests. It's likely that the team will recall Pilut following the All-Star break, especially considering he suited up in the past six games for the Sabres before getting demoted.

More News
Our Latest Stories