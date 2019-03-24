Pilut was recalled from AHL Rochester on Sunday.

Pilut's call up could have something to do with the fact that fellow defenseman Zach Bogosian (undisclosed) was unable to practice Sunday. The 23-year-old has suited up in 23 games for Buffalo this season and has recorded six points. It's unclear whether Pilut will draw into the lineup for Monday's game against New Jersey.

