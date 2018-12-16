Sabres' Lawrence Pilut: Called day-to-day by coach
Pilut is day-to-day with a lower-body injury, reports Brian Koziol of the Sabres' Radio Network.
This injury update comes courtesy of coach Phil Housley. It's a tough break for Pilut, who has recorded two assists in six games since making his NHL debut on Nov. 30. This news likely rules him out for Sunday's meeting with Boston, and puts Pilut's availability for Tuesday's matchup against Florida in doubt.
