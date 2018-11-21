Sabres' Lawrence Pilut: Called up from minors
Pilut was recalled from AHL Rochester on Wednesday.
Pilut's promotion will provide emergency defensive depth for Buffalo with Marco Scandella (lower body) sidelined, but the Swede is unlikely to crack the lineup and will almost certainly be shipped back to the Americans once the blue line is fully fit.
