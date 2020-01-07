The Sabres recalled Pilut from AHL Rochester on Tuesday.

Pilut will provide the Sabres with an eighth defenseman, but he's not a lock to crack the lineup while he's up with the parent club, as none of Buffalo's other seven blueliners are believed to be dealing with an injury. After tallying six points in 33 games with the Sabres in 2018-19, Pilut has yet to appear at the NHL level this season.