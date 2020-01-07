Sabres' Lawrence Pilut: Called up to Buffalo
The Sabres recalled Pilut from AHL Rochester on Tuesday.
Pilut will provide the Sabres with an eighth defenseman, but he's not a lock to crack the lineup while he's up with the parent club, as none of Buffalo's other seven blueliners are believed to be dealing with an injury. After tallying six points in 33 games with the Sabres in 2018-19, Pilut has yet to appear at the NHL level this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.