Pilut was inserted into the lineup Wednesday against Detroit.

Pilut logged just 5:32 of ice time in Buffalo's 5-4 shootout win over the Red Wings after he was scratched for the team's previous five contests. He has one assist, 11 shots on goal and 14 blocks in 12 appearances with the Sabres this season. Pilut got a chance to play Wednesday because of injuries to Jacob Bryson (lower body) and Ilya Lyubushkin (undisclosed).