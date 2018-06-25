Sabres' Lawrence Pilut: Headed for Rochester
Pilut will start the 2018-19 campaign in the minors with AHL Rochester, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Pilut -- who signed a two-year deal with the Sabres in May -- will get his first taste of North American hockey with the Americans. The defenseman logged 52 games with HV71 Jonkoping in the Swedish league last season and tallied 38 points along the way. Considering Buffalo just drafted wunderkind Rasmus Dahlin to play alongside Rasmus Ristolainen, the blue line in the Queen City is a little crowded at the moment, so it makes sense the organization will keep the 22-year-old Pilut in the minors for a bit.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...