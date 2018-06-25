Sabres' Lawrence Pilut: Headed for Rochester

Pilut will start the 2018-19 campaign in the minors with AHL Rochester, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Pilut -- who signed a two-year deal with the Sabres in May -- will get his first taste of North American hockey with the Americans. The defenseman logged 52 games with HV71 Jonkoping in the Swedish league last season and tallied 38 points along the way. Considering Buffalo just drafted wunderkind Rasmus Dahlin to play alongside Rasmus Ristolainen, the blue line in the Queen City is a little crowded at the moment, so it makes sense the organization will keep the 22-year-old Pilut in the minors for a bit.