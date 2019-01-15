Pilut will come out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Oilers.

The Sabres have eight healthy defensemen, meaning Pilut will need to sit out the occasional game to allow others a chance to play. Nathan Beaulieu will take Pilut's place for Monday's game, but don't expect him to sit out too long. He has five points in 14 games, scoring his first NHL goal three contests ago.

