Sabres' Lawrence Pilut: Heading to press box
Pilut will be a healthy scratch during Saturday's meeting with Boston, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Pilut has been a pleasant surprise for the Sabres since getting called up at the end of November. He's played in nine contests while registering three points, and has seen time on the power play. He'll take the night off in place of Nathan Beaulieu, but don't expect Pilut to be out of the lineup long-term.
