Sabres' Lawrence Pilut: Inks entry-level deal

Pilut signed a two-year pact with the Sabres on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old defenseman had never scored more than 12 points in a season, but 2017-18 was a breakout campaign for Pilut. He paced all blueliners in the Swedish Hockey League with 38 points (eight goals, 30 assists) in 52 games during 2017-18. In comparison, Rasmus Dahlin -- the projected first overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft -- posted seven goals and 20 points in 41 games in the same league. The Sabres have the rights to that first pick as well. Pilut stands at 5-foot-10 and 183 pounds, though, so he may need an some minor-league outings to adjust to the North American game before making some noise with the rebuilding big club.