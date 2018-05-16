Sabres' Lawrence Pilut: Inks entry-level deal
Pilut signed a two-year pact with the Sabres on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old defenseman had never scored more than 12 points in a season, but 2017-18 was a breakout campaign for Pilut. He paced all blueliners in the Swedish Hockey League with 38 points (eight goals, 30 assists) in 52 games during 2017-18. In comparison, Rasmus Dahlin -- the projected first overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft -- posted seven goals and 20 points in 41 games in the same league. The Sabres have the rights to that first pick as well. Pilut stands at 5-foot-10 and 183 pounds, though, so he may need an some minor-league outings to adjust to the North American game before making some noise with the rebuilding big club.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...