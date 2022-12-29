Pilut was placed on waivers by Buffalo on Thursday, per CapFriendly.
Pilut has a goal and three points in 17 games while averaging 12:48 of ice time this season. Defensemen Jacob Bryson (lower body) and Owen Power (lower body) are ready to return Thursday versus Detroit, which might be why Buffalo has waived Pilut.
