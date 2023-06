Pilut signed a two-year contract with Lausanne HC of Switzerland's National League on Tuesday.

Pilut was slated to become an unrestricted free agent July 1. He produced one goal, two assists, 14 shots on net and 16 blocked shots in 17 appearances with the Sabres last season. The 27-year-old defender also accounted for 28 points over 47 regular-season contests with AHL Rochester in 2022-23 prior to adding 11 points in 14 playoff outings.