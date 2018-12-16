Pilut (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.

Pilut was given a day-to-day designation by coach Phil Housley after Saturday's game, but he'll now be on the shelf until at least Dec. 22 against the Ducks. With the NHL roster freeze kicking in Dec. 19, Pilut is guaranteed to stay with the big club until after Christmas.

More News
Our Latest Stories