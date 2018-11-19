Sabres' Lawrence Pilut: Leading AHL in scoring
Pilut (22 points in 15 games) is currently tied for the AHL lead in scoring.
The 22-year-old Swede now has points in seven straight games and he leads the league in assists with 19. Signed by the Sabres as an undrafted free agent in May, Pilut has exceeded even the most optimistic expectations in his first season in North America. Given how well he is playing, Buffalo may be forced to give Pilut a look in the very near future.
