Sabres' Lawrence Pilut: Making NHL debut
Pilut will make his NHL debut Friday against Florida.
Pilut has been sensational in the minors this season, racking up three goals and 22 points in just 16 appearances. It isn't clear where the offensively-gifted defenseman will slot in for Friday's contest, but the Sabres may opt to have him skate on their top pairing with Rasmus Ristolainen in order to give him a trustworthy partner during his debut.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...