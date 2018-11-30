Pilut will make his NHL debut Friday against Florida.

Pilut has been sensational in the minors this season, racking up three goals and 22 points in just 16 appearances. It isn't clear where the offensively-gifted defenseman will slot in for Friday's contest, but the Sabres may opt to have him skate on their top pairing with Rasmus Ristolainen in order to give him a trustworthy partner during his debut.