Sabres' Lawrence Pilut: Might play Friday
Pilut (lower body) could slot back into the lineup versus Washington on Friday.
Pilut would be returning from a three-game absence if he is in fact available against the Caps. Considering the blueliner is averaging 18:08 of ice time in his six NHL games, it seems unlikely he will be shipped back to the minors any time soon, although his two-way contract could necessitate a move if the Sabres get all their defensemen healthy. In order to play Friday, Pilut will need to be activated off injured reserve.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...