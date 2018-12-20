Pilut (lower body) could slot back into the lineup versus Washington on Friday.

Pilut would be returning from a three-game absence if he is in fact available against the Caps. Considering the blueliner is averaging 18:08 of ice time in his six NHL games, it seems unlikely he will be shipped back to the minors any time soon, although his two-way contract could necessitate a move if the Sabres get all their defensemen healthy. In order to play Friday, Pilut will need to be activated off injured reserve.