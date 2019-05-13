Sabres' Lawrence Pilut: Out 5-6 months
Pilut underwent shoulder surgery Monday that will sideline him for 5-6 months.
Even on the short end of his timeline, Pilut won't be ready for Opening Night in October and could miss the first month of the season. The blueliner played in just 33 NHL games this season, in which he tallied one goal, five assists and 37 shots while averaging 17:25 of ice time. Despite his limited NHL experience, the Swede had a very good chance of making the 23-man roster coming out of camp, but now could start the 2019-20 campaign in the minors while rehabbing his injury.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...