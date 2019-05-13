Pilut underwent shoulder surgery Monday that will sideline him for 5-6 months.

Even on the short end of his timeline, Pilut won't be ready for Opening Night in October and could miss the first month of the season. The blueliner played in just 33 NHL games this season, in which he tallied one goal, five assists and 37 shots while averaging 17:25 of ice time. Despite his limited NHL experience, the Swede had a very good chance of making the 23-man roster coming out of camp, but now could start the 2019-20 campaign in the minors while rehabbing his injury.